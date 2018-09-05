House of Cards isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the fate of Frank Underwood. To prove the character is well and truly gone, the Netflix drama is putting him under — six feet under, to be precise.

A new video posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday makes it abundantly clear that Frank has officially been killed off. In the intriguing clip, Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood can be seen speaking to her husband, who seems to be just out of the frame. Only, when the camera pans out, we see she is speaking to his grave.

Loading...

“I’ll tell you this, though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects,” Wright’s character tells the grave, before breaking the fourth wall and saying to viewers, “they’ll have to wait in line.”

More: Could Robin Wright Be Secretly Married Right Now?

The series teased Claire’s shift to power earlier this summer, posting a simple message on July 4 from House of Cards' new POTUS: “Happy Independence Day… to me.”

Loading...

Season 6 is shaping up to be sharper and more dynamic than ever. Although Claire has risen to power, we all know political footing often proves tenuous — and it seems a few new characters could shake things up for the resident commander-in-chief.

According to a first look from Netflix on Aug. 27, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining the cast as Annette and Bill Shepherd, “siblings who exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in politics.”

More: Robin Wright's Daughter Is Gorgeous, Grown-Up & Basically Her Twin

Annette’s son, Duncan, will be played by rising star Cody Fern (American Crime Story, American Horror Story). Given that Duncan is pegged as representing “the next generation of DC power players,” you can practically guarantee he’ll create friction at some point.

Loading...

Other stars appearing in House of Cards' final season are Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Judging by Wright’s recent interview with Net-a-Porter, it was a dream team — and one that wasn’t easy to say goodbye to. “I loved the people I worked with. We had such a tight bond; it became your family. It was leaving home, really emotional,” she said of ending the series, noting there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. “Oh my God, so many tears. Tears and jumping for joy that we completed the show, that we got to bring it fully to fruition.”

Catch House of Cards’ sixth and final season on Netflix starting Nov. 2.