How Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Feeling at This Stage of Her Breast Cancer Battle

Things are looking up for Julia Louis-Dreyfus! The Veep star, who revealed last September that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, is back on set and feels “fantastic.”

In an interview with The Associated Press published on Tuesday, the Emmy Award-winner gave a hopeful update on her health. “I feel good. I feel strong,” the HBO actor said. “I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left.”

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus began sharing back-to-set videos and photos. On Aug. 16, she shared a short clip in which she thanks everyone for returning. “Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo,” she captioned the Instagram post. “So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people.”

Other fun behind-the-scenes glimpses show Louis-Dreyfus once again by the side of hilarious costar Tony Hale.

Louis-Dreyfus’ return to Veep isn’t the only project she has in the works, either. The iconic Seinfeld alum has teamed up with Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon for her first cancer awareness initiative. The duo designed a flower-adorned T-shirt to raise money as part of Saks Fifth Avenue’s Key to the Cure initiative (the department store’s 20th year!).

Aptly, the shirt features the slogan, “We are fighters & we are fighting for a cure.” It will sell for $35 at Saks stores during the month of October, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the AiRS Foundation — a non-profit that helps women who’ve undergone mastectomies afford the costs associated with breast reconstruction.

“Up to 70 percent of breast cancer survivors who have had a mastectomy are really unsure or unaware of their reconstruction options, and many of those women who desire to have surgery don’t have sufficient insurance or other resources to cover it,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Associated Press.

The actor, who completed chemotherapy in January, explained that she’s had to be mindful not to overcommit so that she can focus on her recovery. So, Louis-Dreyfus made the decision to work with Key to the Cure “wisely and carefully.”