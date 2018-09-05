This Is Jennifer Aniston's Official Stance on Dating Right Now

All eyes have been on Jennifer Aniston since her split from Justin Theroux in February, with fans (and the paparazzi) waiting impatiently to see when Aniston might start dating again. The curiosity has only grown with her ex-husband being spotted out and about with female friends and possible love interests; is Aniston doing the same? But according to one source, Aniston only has eyes for one man right now — Adam Sandler — and not in the way you think.

No, Aniston and Sandler are not romantically involved. That's not only because Sandler is a happily married man, but also because the two have been spending quality platonic time together as they finish filming their upcoming movie, Murder Mystery, in Toronto and Italy.

“She isn’t concerned about dating,” a source told People. “She is happy to focus on work. She loves filming with Adam.”

Murder Mystery, which is set to premiere in 2019, sees Aniston and Sandler star as a New York cop and his wife whose European vacation gets derailed when they’re framed for murder. The film is the second for Aniston and Sandler together — the two costarred in the 2011 rom-com Just Go with It.

So, while Aniston has been too busy working to entertain any sort of love life, she reportedly wouldn’t have it any other way at the moment.

“She has been working long days but loves being in Europe. She has had friends with her including Chris [McMillan],” the source said, citing Aniston’s celebrity hairstylist-slash-BFF.

And, according to InStyle, Aniston and Sandler (along with Sandler’s wife, Jackie) even made their way to George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como home on occasion.

As for Theroux, People’s source claims Aniston no longer invests much time in the happenings of her ex-husband. “She doesn’t even talk about him anymore. She doesn’t keep up with what he does. She is focusing on her own life,” said the source.

In a recent (and refreshingly raw) interview with InStyle, Aniston seemed to confirm that focus — and the fact that she never puts much stock in speculation about her love life anyway.

“For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd,” Aniston said. “I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals and how we can make the world a better place. That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer.”