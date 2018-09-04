Who couldn’t use a little more Ellen DeGeneres in their life? If tuning into the hilarious host’s daytime talk show just leaves you wanting more, you’re in luck. DeGeneres is returning to stand-up with a comedy TV special, and Netflix just released exciting new details about the gig.

Per the streaming giant, the special will be titled Relatable. It was filmed at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle during DeGeneres’ three-city tour last month. And what makes the show so special in part is that it is taking place 15 years after her last turn at stand-up, HBO’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now.

More: 15 Times Ellen DeGeneres' Charity Donations Were Amazing

DeGeneres addressed the breaking details about the special during Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling her audience, “I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer. What I did was I went back to stand-up.”

Loading...

The comedian confessed that she recently came to the realization stand-up was missing from her life, and she wanted to remedy that.

“I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and just, all of a sudden, I was like, ‘I miss stand-up. I want to do it.’ So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer,” DeGeneres said, adding, “It was so much fun. I loved it so much.”

Netflix even got in on the fun, creating their own special announcement video featuring DeGeneres.

Loading...

More: Ellen DeGeneres Is Coming Soon to a Walmart Near You (Well, Sort Of)

Netflix didn’t just throw DeGeneres into the deep end by filming from the get-go, though. They gave the comedian the opportunity to get back in the swing of things with shows at San Diego’s Balboa Theater and San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall before the taping at Seattle.

But that’s not to say they don’t have total confidence in DeGeneres’ comedic chops. According to Forbes, the streaming service shelled out a whopping $20 million for the showcase.

While it’s interesting to note that DeGeneres chose to partner with Netflix for the special as opposed to HBO — who released her prior specials and is in the same family as the producer of her talk show — it’s also unlikely to be indicative of any drama.

More: The Reason Ellen DeGeneres Had to Apologize to Jenna Dewan on Live TV

In addition to the new comedy special for Netflix, DeGeneres has been juggling production for quite a few projects outside the Time Warner corporate family. This includes three projects for NBC as well as a Dr. Seuss-inspired animated family comedy for Netflix.

And while it may still be a while before those come to fruition, you won’t have to wait too long. Per Netflix, the comedy showcase will debut on Dec. 18.