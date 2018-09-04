J-Rod is so in love, and they don't care who knows it. On Monday, Jennifer Lopez posted an Instagram of Alex Rodriguez and admitted exactly how much she missed him after only a short amount of time away from one another.

Next to a photo of the former baseball player sitting on steps, the singer gushed, "One day apart and already missing this one..."

If that proves anything, it's exactly how in love they are with each other. When you're so happy with someone you start missing them after only 24 hours, that proves how serious you are about them.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez had to travel to Houston, Texas, for work, meaning he had to part ways with Lopez for just a little bit. At least the two were able to spend the holiday weekend together. A-Rod even shared an Instagram of Lopez in her workout gear holding what appeared to be a cup of coffee and wrote, "Happy Labor Day Weekend to all of the women who work hard year-round."

Ever since Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in February 2017, they've seemed pretty serious. Though they're not marriage-serious — yet. Lopez told Good Morning America in June, "We have to take our time. I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and... we're mature now. We're grown-ups, and we're going to take our time, and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

Lopez also told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published in March, "I do believe in marriage. And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well."

Maybe one day, Lopez and Rodriguez will say I do, but for right now, they are just living their best lives — and missing each other when they're not together.