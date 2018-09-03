Even the Kardashians are obsessed with true crime. At least, Khloé Kardashian is throwing her hat into the true crime ring, which suggests that even her family is into those stories. The new mom's newest TV role doesn't involve being on camera at all; instead, she's executive producing Twisted Sisters, a new Investigation Discovery series that deals with intra-family murders.

Ahead of the Twisted Sisters premiere, Kardashian tweeted a sneak peek and wrote, "Keep your enemies close and your sisters closer!"

Per Bustle, Kardashian has been promoting Twisted Sisters on her social media ever since it was first announced in April. She tweeted on Aug. 20, "I can’t wait to share my first true crime series #TwistedSisters with you! Don’t miss the premiere on @DiscoveryID Labor Day at 10/9c. Warning—these are tales of sisterly bonds gone horribly wrong. My sisters better watch out. Just kidding," complete with a hand-over-mouth emoji.

Teen Vogue reports that Twisted Sisters is a six-episode miniseries that delves deep into crimes committed by sisters (sometimes against each other), including interviews with family members and law enforcement. The series was originally set to premiere in 2019, but Investigation Discovery moved it up in the premiere queue.

"These stories of sisterhood gone awry will surprise even the most devout 'ID addict' [the term for people who watch all of the true crime shows on Investigation Discovery]," Kardashian said in a press release. "When choosing the stories, we couldn’t believe how many untold tales there were to tell. As a true-crime fan myself, I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term 'sibling rivalry'."

Investigation Discovery also tweeted about the series premiere on Labor Day. They wrote, "Here's a chilling peek at #TwistedSisters before tonight's premiere at 10/9c" and made sure to tag Kardashian in the tweet.

In the preview video, sensational details like bloody writing on a wall and bloody linens on the floor give viewers a sneak peek at the murderous content they should expect in the new series. Investigation Discovery is known for its murder series, including The Perfect Murder, American Monster and Fatal Vows. Twisted Sisters will surely draw big numbers since true crime is a long-lasting and ever-expanding cultural obsession, at least in the U.S.

When the series was announced in April, Group President of Investigation Discovery Henry Schleiff told Deadline, "With one of the most renowned experts on ‘sisters’ now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”

Given that Kardashian has already joked about her sisters in conjunction with promo for the series, we can't wait to see how her influence affects Twisted Sisters. The series premieres on Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day!) at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.