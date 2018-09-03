Apparently, we aren't the only ones who just can't imagine life without Ryan Gosling. Emma Stone did a Q+A session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend, where she was honored for her career, and she couldn't help but gush about her longtime friend and repeated co-star.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Stone said she's learned a lot from Gosling, with whom she co-starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Gangster Squad (2013) and La La Land (2016): “I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” she said, calling Gosling her “dear, wonderful friend."

"He’s so special," she continued. "It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”

Gosling was not at Telluride, according to ET, because his mother was renewing her wedding vows, but La La Land director Damien Chazelle presented Stone with a special silver medal for her career accomplishments. In addition to the Q+A session, attendees were treated to a 25-minute retrospective of Stone's numerous roles.

Stone has always been open about her closeness with Gosling. At the 2016 Venice Film Festival, where La La Land premiered, she told ET that they hit it off when they met during pre-production for Crazy, Stupid, Love: "We've been just pals ever since," Stone said. "He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor. It's a lucky thing that we get to do three. It's not bad."

Gosling shared similar sentiments when speaking to ABC prior to Stone's first Academy Award win in 2017, for her performance in La La Land. “It’s so much fun working with her,” he said. “We’ve been really lucky that we were asked to improvise on our first film together, and that’s where we created a connection. We’ve been really lucky to work that way."

Given how close Stone and Gosling are, we wouldn't be surprised to see them on screen together again. They've proven that they can work across genres both together and apart, so we're eager to see what they do next.