Lara Spencer is officially a married woman! On Saturday, September 1, the Good Morning America co-host and her partner of three and a half years, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey, exchanged vows and "I dos" in a really beautiful ceremony. She wasted no time sharing photos on Instagram and we are loving how happy she looks in them.

As reported by People, Spencer's son Duff walked her down the aisle, so of course she shared a photo from this very special moment. Spencer captioned her photo, "It happened!!! Best. Day. Ever."

As for the song that played while Duff walked his mom down the aisle, People reports that Spencer chose Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," which is incredibly sweet. According to the magazine, Spencer and McVey tied the knot in front of 135 friends and family members in Vail, Colorado.

People's Editor-In-Chief, Jess Cagle, was one of the attendees at Spencer and McVey's wedding. Cagle shared video of Duff walking Spencer down the aisle, in which the joy is absolutely palpable. He captioned the video, "And this is how you get married. @lara.spencer and son Duff," along with the hashtag #vailnuptials.

Spencer also posted a photo of herself and McVey, holding hands while she holds her bouquet up in the air. Both are smiling wide and Spencer captioned the photo, "I might be just a little happy. :). Best. Day Ever."

People reports that Spencer and McVey met when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date; they've each been married once before. Spencer has two children with her ex-husband, and McVey has three adult daughters with his ex-wife.

McVey and Spencer have been engaged since January 2018. In the years they've been together, they've never been shy about sharing their love on social media. We really love that Spencer shared these special moments with her followers over the weekend, keeping with that trend, and we wish these newlyweds all the best.