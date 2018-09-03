Crew Gaines is already a fan of football, well, sort of. On Sept. 1, Joanna and Chip Gaines shared Instagram photos with their youngest child attending his first football game at Baylor University.

Based on the pictures the happy parents shared, Crew didn't seem to watch too much of the actual game, because he was busy sleeping. Well, he is only three months old, so what else do you expect?

"First game day for baby Crew," Joanna captioned her image. As for Chip, he simply wrote, "#gameday."

Even though Crew seemed to sleep through most of the action, thank goodness there are photos of him at the game. The pictures are adorable and Chip and Joanna look beyond thrilled to have brought their baby boy along with them.

More: Joanna Gaines Gives First Peek Into Baby Crew's Nursery, & It's So Her

Just look at this photo:

Loading...

Crew is so tiny!

And this one:

Loading...

There is nothing so sweet like a sleeping baby.

More: You'll Want Everything From Joanna Gaines' Limited-Edition Baby Collection

On June 23, Chip announced the birth of his fifth child on Twitter. The HGTV star tweeted, "And then there were 5. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

The former Fixer Upper hosts are also proud parents of Drake, 13, Duke, 10, Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8. The Gaines children seem to adore their baby brother just like their parents, as proven in many photos shared by Joanna and Chip.

On Jan. 3, the couple announced they were expecting another child. In an Instagram of Chip donning a fake baby bump (would fans expect anything less?) next to Joanna with her actual baby bump, he wrote, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)."

More: Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With a Little Sweetness

On June 28, People reported Joanna opened up about becoming a mom again to KMOV St. Louis before giving birth to Crew. She said, "When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap. I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young."

She continued, "But now I look at this as another opportunity to really embrace this moment with a newborn. My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit."

It sure sounds like Chip and Joanna are embracing every moment with Crew by ensuring he already experiences new things, like football.