Kristen Bell Celebrates Dax Shepard's Sobriety Birthday With a Heartfelt Post

Dax Shepard was born on January 2, but this weekend his family is celebrating the CHIPS star’s other birthday — it’s been 14 years since he ditched his drug addiction. And proud wife Kristen Bell took to Instagram to honor the occasion.

The Good Place actor, 38, posted an emotional tribute to Shepard, 43, that speaks to the couple’s supportive (and playful!) relationship.

“To the man [who] mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, who held our dear little shaken man pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” wrote Bell.

She continued, praising her husband’s willpower. “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow.”

Bell also gave Shepard due credit for coming forward with his past “with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves.”

She closed the heartfelt post by telling her life partner how much she loves him, and that she sees him. “I see how hard you work,” Bell said. “You set an excellent example of being human.”

And that wasn’t all Bell did for her husband and the father of the couple’s daughters, Lincoln and Delta. On Instagram, Shepard shared a photo of Bell alongside his Armchair Expert podcast co-host Monica Padman in peculiar garb. In the caption, Shepard explained that his wife snagged him a tour of the King’s Hawaiian bread factory.

“Best sober birthday present ever. @kristenanniebell got me a tour of the @kingshawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven. 2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget. Also, the fact that Kristen looks like a scientist and @mlpadman looks like she’s on a kindergarten field trip just makes my heart my heart swell to dangerous levels,” Shepard wrote.

In 2012, Shepard opened up about his troubled past to Playboy, revealing his bad habit of choice was “Jack Daniel’s and cocaine.”

“From 18 to 29, I was a heavy smoker, drinker, drug addict, terrible eater and philanderer,” he said, pointing out that since he got sober he has “honestly been about trying to peel back each of those habits, to get back to the 12-year-old kid inside who was tremendously excited about life.”

With a little help from Bell (and copious amounts of bread), it looks like Shepard’s almost there.