Can You Guess What Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Named Their New Dog?

If you’ve grown weary of all the bad news circulating on the internet as of late, well, we bring you something refreshingly pure and innocent to cleanse your palate — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared the name of their new dog. And, y’all, it’s cute.

According to The Daily Mail, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith spilled the beans about the royal pup’s official moniker. So, what is it? First, it should be noted that the dog’s breed has allegedly also been revealed. Although it was widely being reported as a Labrador retriever, new intel narrows the breed to a black Labrador retriever.

As for the name, Markle and Harry are said to have dubbed their canine companion “Oz.”

At this point, no explanation for the name has been nailed down. The Daily Mail speculates that it could have been inspired by the couple’s upcoming trip to Australia in October for the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Another argument for the royal dog’s name being inspired by Australia is perhaps the significance of the couple’s upcoming journey. Markle and Harry’s Australia excursion kicks off their first overseas tour as a married couple. It’s a trip royal expert Dickie Arbiter, former spokesperson for the Queen, calls a “litmus test” for the Duchess of Sussex.

Then again, who knows? Maybe Markle and Harry are just really big fans of The Wizard of Oz. It’s hard not to draw parallels (tenuous though they may be) between Markle and Dorothy — young women with simple roots who find themselves on a magical adventure to a beautiful, faraway land that feels like a dream.

Regardless, Oz will undoubtedly live a charmed life with Markle and Harry as parents. The black lab will join Markle’s other dog, a beagle named Guy, in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Oz will also likely enjoy puppy playdates, so to speak, with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Cocker Spaniel Lupo.

Per the Daily Mail’s sources, the new pup is already “happily ensconced” at the cottage and, like his royal parents, will “divide its time” between the cottage and the couple’s country home in the Cotswolds.