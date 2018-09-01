If you think Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry looks electric in the trailer for A Star Is Born, you should have been at the film’s world premiere. The unveiling, which took place at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night, was struck by a literal lightning bolt. We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.

According to Variety, the incident occurred roughly an hour into the film’s screening — causing a mini-blackout. Although the theater lights were restored momentarily, it took 15 minutes to fix the projector so that the screening could continue.

Sources say Cooper and Lady Gaga kept their cool, with the latter blowing kisses to an adoring audience during the interruption. It would seem the pair didn’t have anything to worry about, though. After the film resumed and wrapped up, it received an eight-minute ovation from the audience (who clearly was unbothered by the lightning-bolt brouhaha).

Variety reports that Lady Gaga looked “relieved,” while star-slash-director Cooper told the Warner Bros. delegation “thank you for staying!”

As for that electric chemistry between the two onscreen, Cooper says it’s real (albeit platonic). Their connection was nearly instantaneous, and it sprung from an unlikely source: food. “I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked — I love to eat — and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families," Cooper said. "So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing."

Cooper also said he “fell in love with [Gaga’s] face and eyes” on set.

It’s a good thing these two enjoy working with each other so much, because fans and critics alike will likely call for future collaborations. Early reviews of the film are positive across the board, with A Star Is Born being hailed as everything from “transcendent” to “TK.”

And, speaking at the film festival, Cooper told reporters he’s more than happy to step back behind the camera. “I’m 43 years old and I feel that tie is the biggest currency and I have to utilize it to the best degree as possible,” he said. “This film took four years… and if I can continue to do [what I love], if Warner Bros. allows me to continue to tell these stories, then that’s what I’ll do.”