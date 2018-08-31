Kristen Bell Recalls Her First Meeting With Her Future Husband

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the cutest celebrity relationships in Hollywood. But the way they met was not exactly adorable, as the pair told Entertainment Tonight.

According Bell, the second time she met her future husband, at a hockey game, he asked for gum–and this happened:

"He asked for gum, I said no I didn't have any," she explained. "Then I pulled [the gum] out [of my mouth] and said only this, then he took it."

Shepard didn't deny that that's how their first encounter went down.

"I didn't say, 'Hey can I have the gum in your mouth,' I said hey do you have any more gum," Shepard said. "I was like, 'I'll take half out of your mouth.' And then I did."

After the gum exchange, Shepard said he got Bell's number from a mutual friend, and sent this message:

"Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

She must have felt good, because the couple got married in 2013 after six years of dating–and they have two daughters together: Lincoln (5) and Delta (4). They'll be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary later this fall.

Bell has said before that the couple met for the very first time at the birthday party of a mutual friend, but that there weren't any sparks. But two weeks later, when they bumped into each other at a hockey game and gum-gate went down, she was interested. By the time she received the forward text message, she was to go on a date.

"I thought…what the hell?? This kid is sassy," she told E! News.

Of course, once she got to know him, she started to like other aspects of his personality. She said her favorite thing is a three-way-tie: "His patience to let me ramble; His ability to make me laugh; His critical thinking skills and intelligence."

Shepard has also opened up about a lot about what he loves about Bell, even though their relationship is not perfect. He told Today:

"She is really, really, a kind, thoughtful, generous person. And she, like everyone else, has all kinds of character defects, but at her core, her intentions are generally pretty solid. And that’s a great thing to know about your partner, because in the heat of battle, you can go ‘Wait a minute, I know this person. This person’s really kind and they are thoughtful and so something’s happening here other than that she has a flawed character.' What’s allowed me to be vulnerable with her is the trust, that she is a good person, and I know that, and so I can trust this person with my feelings or fears or concerns.”

We can totally see why they are one of the most respected couples in Hollywood, even after we've heard the gum story.