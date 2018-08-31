Cameron Diaz turned 46 years old yesterday, and her husband, musician and producer Benji Madden, wanted the world to know how much he loves her and how grateful he is for their relationship. With a message this sweet, we're not even sure he needs to get her a cake.

More: The Real Reason Cameron Diaz Is "Retired" From Acting Right Now

Madden posted a sweet picture of the pair to his 391,000 Instagram followers on Thursday – they are bundled up in warm clothes and standing on the shore of a lake.

Loading...

"Happy Birthday Baby There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are," he wrote. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love," Madden continued." Aww!

The pair seems to be at peak happiness four years into their whirlwind relationship, which involved about 7 months of dating and a 17-day engagement. The Good Charlotte and Madden Brother guitarist must be something very special, as in the past Diaz had always been dubious of the institution of marriage before meeting Madden.

More: Benji Madden Makes Public Vow Never to Leave Cameron Diaz

While Madden's Instagram feed is mostly a parade of pictures depicting his rocker lifestyle, it's not the first time he's wished his wife a happy birthday on social media. Last year he penned a similarly sweet picture and message.

Loading...

The message read, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Wife, You're my best friend and I'm so thankful for you, sometimes I just want to tell the world. Generous, Kind, Compassionate, Selfless, Humble, Thoughtful, Patient and Loyal. Just a few of the qualities I would use to describe who you are, consistently, every day. Thanks for being you, I'm a lucky guy. Here's to many more. I love you."

The couple met in 2014 when Diaz's friend, Nicole Richie, introduced the pair (Richie is married to Madden's identical twin brother and bandmate, Joel). Since they married, Diaz hasn't been taking acting roles or seeking the Hollywood spotlight much–though she was spotted celebrating her birthday in jeans and a T-shirt with Richie and Zoe Saldana earlier this week in a Los Angeles restaurant.