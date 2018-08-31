There's huge news in Bachelor Nation: ABC has chosen its next contestant for The Bachelor, but the network isn't quite ready to reveal exactly who will be handing out roses next season. ABC has narrowed down the pool of potential contestants to three of the men who were eliminated on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette—but who's it going to be?

More:Ashley Iaconetti Reveals How Jared Haibon Made Bachelor Nation History

A source with information on the selection process told Us Weekly, "it came down to a three-way tie" between Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann. Multiple sources told the outlet that ABC asked their choice if he would be the next Bachelor, and he said yes. Us notes that Tartick was a fan favorite and that fans also reacted well to Horstmann, who was the runner-up on Kufrin's season.

When Us tweeted a link to the story, fans reacted immediately to the news. Most of them seemed to agree on one thing: they do not want Underwood to be the next star of The Bachelor.

Loading...

One person replied to Us' tweet about the choice, writing, "Bachelor Nation does not want Colton." They included the hashtag #notmybachelor and an animated gif of Simon Cowell saying, "It's a no from me."

Loading...

Another fan wrote, "At first I wanted GROCERY JOE for bachelor but now that I know COLTON is a contender I will literally take ANYONE else even Juan Pablo again." Ouch.

Several fans compared Underwood to Arie Luyendyk Jr., whose controversial decision to take back the final rose he presented to Kufrin in order to choose the runner-up, Lauren Burnham, has made him a villain in the eyes of Bachelor Nation.

Loading...

"I'd rather watch a 24/7 livestream of Lauren and Arie saying 'wow' back and forth to each other than have Colton as the Bachelor," wrote one fan. They even changed their Twitter display name to read, #anyonebutcoltonforbachelor.

Several fans also criticized Underwood's potential casting while showing their support for their faves, Tartick and Horstmann.

Loading...

One fan tweeted an animated gif of Horstmann in the shower, writing, "IT SHOULD BE HIM!" with clapping emojis between each word. They continued, "He even has the hot shower scene down!" and included the hashtag #BlakeforBachelor.

Loading...

Another fan was less harsh toward Underwood, but still doesn't want him to be the next Bachelor. They wrote, "Excuse me, sir. AMERICA DESERVES JASON. Don't get me wrong, I love Colton, BUT HE'S #notmybachelor !!!!! I vote for @Jason_Tartick !!!!!!!!"

More: All the Bachelor Scandals Through the Years

Bachelor Nation has definitely spoken. When The Bachelor premieres on ABC in January 2019, if its star is Underwood, fans will be extremely unhappy. They've made it clear that they'll go for basically anyone else.