He acts, he dances, he… sculpts? If ever you’ve called Channing Tatum’s Renaissance man status into question, look no further than his new hobby to lay any doubts to rest. Taking a page out of Brad Pitt’s post-breakup playbook, Tatum has taken up sculpting as a pastime.

More: Here Are Some Things You May Not Know About Channing Tatum

Tatum, who split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year, shared his latest endeavor via Twitter on Wednesday. “This was my attempt at creating a sculpture of Picasso’s Guitarist. It was starting out OK. Then I had to get a different clay for the hands. Then my daughter destroyed it. Hahahaha, oh well. Start a new,” Tatum wrote.

Loading...

The dad to 5-year-old daughter Everly obviously took the destruction of his potential masterpiece in stride. And while Everly definitely did a number on the piece, it’s still easy to see Tatum could have had a showstopper on his hands (quite literally).

For starters, even if he hadn’t identified his end goal as Picasso’s Guitarist, the sculpture’s form is close enough to make that clear. Second, look at the detail work on that head, y’all! The hair, the ear, the facial structure — Tatum has talent.

More: We Made Channing Tatum's Tinder Profile Because He'll Need It Soon

A bit of social media sleuthing further reveals Tatum’s artistic skills extend to illustrating as well. In May, he posted a fantastical woman with antlers that he drew on airplane napkins. While he playfully critiqued the work (“Better luck next time”), it’s honestly not half bad.

Loading...

It’s also worth noting that, prior to his split from Dewan, Tatum had been known to take stunning pictures of his then-wife.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Perhaps Tatum has been following Pitt’s path to enlightenment. In May’s GQ Style, the actor admitted that art has helped him keep his mind busy in the wake of his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

“If I’m not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I’ll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind,” Pitt explained. “I’m making everything. I’m working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials. You know, I surprise myself. But it’s a very lonely collaboration.”

Are you thinking what we’re thinking? Two heads are better than one, and you can’t get much nicer heads to put together than that of Pitt and Tatum. Art doesn’t have to be lonely when you’re doing it together, boys. Just sayin’ — a Pitt-Tatum collaboration would kill.