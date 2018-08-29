Miranda Lambert is clearly a woman who knows what she wants — and who knows what she doesn’t want too. In the wake of the country superstar’s surprising split from Evan Felker, sources are saying Felker simply didn’t abide by Lambert’s dating rules. So she cut him loose.

News of the sudden breakup spread last week when Lambert gave an interview with The Tennessean during which she revealed she was “happily single.” This, of course, shocked fans who’d just become accustomed to the idea of her dating Felker, the frontman of the Turnpike Troubadours.

But a source told People that Lambert’s approach to dating is finite.

“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” revealed the source. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

Intriguing, no? If you’re anything like us, you’re undoubtedly wondering right now what Lambert’s dating rules consist of and which one Felker broke. That much is unclear.

During her interview with The Tennessean, Lambert alluded to the tumultuous nature of her romantic life recently, saying, “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

By that standard, Felker — a prolific and well-respected songwriter in the country music world — should have no shortage of inspiration for upcoming material. In addition to his breakup with Lambert, the Turnpike Troubadours canceled a show on Sunday due to Felker’s “inability to pass a kidney stone.”

Felker’s divorce from estranged wife Staci Nelson, whom he reportedly ghosted to be with Lambert, was finalized on Aug. 17.