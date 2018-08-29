Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be separated, but that doesn't mean they are apart. In fact, according to E! News, the pair was spotted in Santa Monica, California, earlier this week taking a stroll with their son, Jack. In fact, they were spotted together two days in a row, so naturally, we have questions about what's going on.

Of course, their appearance is curious and a bit exciting, as this is the first time Pratt and Faris have been seen together since announcing their separation in August 2017. However, fans shouldn't get too hopeful, as Pratt has been seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger since June, and Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

So, what's the deal? Can we get excited over the possibility of a reconciliation, or is this just two very amicable exes getting together to touch base and co-parent? In all likelihood, Pratt and Faris were probably just enjoying some family time with Jack, who recently celebrated his sixth birthday. There have also been no signs from either actor that they've split with their respective new love interests, and we certainly don't want to presume something shady is happening between them if that's the case.

That said, despite their seemingly cordial exchange, divorce has been hard on the couple. In April, Pratt told Entertainment Weekly, "[D]ivorce sucks." But he also noted of himself and Faris, "[A]t the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."

And in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood Faris echoed a similar sentiment: "We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have. And it's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love."

That said, regardless of the reason for their reunion, one thing is certain: It is great to see Pratt and Faris come together for their son.