If you're getting married before summer officially ends in September, you may have a surprise guest at your wedding: Keanu Reeves. Yes, that Keanu Reeves. Apparently, the handsome actor keeps getting photographed with couples just as they're about to tie the knot, which may or may not be a publicity stunt for his new movie, Destination Wedding.

More: Wait, Are Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves Really Married?

Loading...

HuffPost reports that Reeves has snapped photos with at least two couples at their weddings in August. Kilt makers Slanj Kilts tweeted a photo of Reeves with a couple in New York, writing, "Best #Wedding Picture EVER! Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by. We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!!"

It is a really good kilt, and Reeves is "a rather scruffy chap." He's smiling wide in the photo with the happy couple, waving at the camera, and it's honestly like a whole new side to the notoriously one-note actor. But wait! That's not all.

In an interview with HuffPost on Monday, Jordan Camara said that his brother and his new wife, Jarrod Camara and Leslie Walker, spotted Reeves at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California, literal moments before they walked down the aisle. They asked the actor for a photo and he kindly obliged, again showing a lot of emotion — and looking just as scruffy as he did in New York.