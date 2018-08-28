Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Very Serious About Getting Sober

Ben Affleck has been in the news a lot over the last few days. On Aug. 17, he was spotted with Shauna Sexton, a Playboy model. On Aug. 20, numerous outlets reported Affleck and girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, had split, and on Aug. 22, it was announced that Affleck would be returning to rehab — after an intervention by ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The good news is that Affleck seems to be taking his recovery very seriously.

A source close to Affleck told E! News "Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK, [and] he seems serious about living in for at least 30 days."

This is Affleck's third trip to rehab. He first sought treatment for alcohol addiction in 2001, and in 2017, he sought help once more.

According to E! News reports, Garner staged the intervention after noticing a change in Affleck:

"Ben was doing well for the last few months and very committed to his sobriety. But recently he started to slip up and began drinking again. Jen... was well aware of what was going on. She saw the photo of the alcohol being delivered to his house and knew he was home all day and that was the breaking point." Immediately afterward, Garner "arranged for him to go to rehab and staged an intervention with someone from the facility."

Sources say Affleck was very receptive: "He told Jen [the truth] and was not resistant. He asked her to take him [to rehab]."

That said, Affleck has a long road ahead of him, as addiction is a chronic "condition that can be controlled but not cured" according to the Center on Addiction. However, his journey is far from impossible and we wish him, Garner and their three children nothing but the best.