Have you heard the good news? The Grey's Anatomy Season 15 premiere will be two hours long. That's right. Fans are in for even more drama come Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

[Warning: Spoilers for Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy ahead.]

Last fans saw from the group of Seattle-based doctors, Jo and Alex were finally married after many ups and downs. Owen and Amelia reconciled, but a wrench will be thrown into their relationship when they learn Teddy seems to be pregnant with Owen's child. Now that Kim Raver has been promoted to a series regular for this season, Teddy isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Oh, and, of course, Arizona and April officially said their goodbyes. Arizona moved to New York with her daughter, Sofia, to start new work teaching with her mentor. Their move also meant they'd be closer to Callie. As for April, she married Matthew and looked forward to providing health care to the homeless in Seattle.

If you haven't heard, season 15 has been labeled the "season of love." Does this mean Meredith will find love again post-Derek? Seeing as former Nashville and The O.C. actor Chris Carmack is joining Grey's for season 15 in a recurring capacity, he could very well catch Meredith's eye. Per TVLine, Carmack is playing an orthopedic surgeon and is said to be an "ortho god."

If that isn't enough season 15 scoop, Jeff Perry is also returning as Thatcher, Meredith's dad. According to Entertainment Weekly, details regarding Perry's appearance are unknown at this time, so who knows what will happen between father and daughter?

Season 15 already sounds pretty juicy, and fans seriously can't wait. They already have their calendars marked:

With Grey's serving up two hours of goodness come Sept. 27, fans are most definitely in for a real treat — and lots of drama.