John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for eight years (and officially together for a decade) but that doesn't mean they are a tired old couple. In fact, the pair may be stronger and more in love than ever before if Krasinski's latest, lovey-dovey comments about his wife are anything to go by. In a recent interview with UK outlet The Independent U.K., Krasinski didn't just talk about that love, he talked about the role Blunt has played into making him into the man and actor he is today.

More: John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Have a 'Secret Love Language,' Because of Course They Do

“I honestly feel I wouldn’t have this career if I hadn’t met her [Blunt], because she’s taught me so much about how to go about the business,” Krasinski told The Independent. “She’s been my secret ingredient.”

Krasinski's career hit record highs this year, after directing and starring in one of 2018's most successful film’s, A Quiet Place. According to him, Blunt played a key role in him getting to sit in the director's chair. “I was originally just going to star [in it but] Emily told me I had to direct it. She knew it was a huge opportunity for me," and so — with Blunt's encouragement, who also stars in the film — Krasinski took a leap of faith and it paid off big time, with the film currently one of the highest-ranked on Rotten Tomatoes and one of the most critically-acclaimed of the year.

Krasinski also believes that working with Blunt on the feature helped strengthen their relationship: “It without a doubt made our marriage stronger... not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had.”

More: John Krasinski Is in Total Awe of His Wife, Emily Blunt, & It's So Sweet

That said, this isn't the first time Krasinski has said something super sweet and swoon-worthy about Blunt. In 2016, Krasinski told the Huffington Post that being married to Blunt was his "greatest achievement." My wife "is legitimately my greatest achievement, and I’m OK saying that."

In March 2018, Krasinski told Playboy that Blunt just "gets" him: “I think my wife gets me,” Krasinski said. “Not just to sound adorable, but the truth is she gets me more than anyone else has ever gotten me. And so she allows me to, for lack of a better term, bottom out for a second and get really scared.”

More: John Krasinski Is in Total Awe of His Wife, Emily Blunt, & It's So Sweet

If that isn't love, folks, we don't know what is.