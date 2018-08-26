Don't Hold Your Breath for Game of Thrones Season 8 to Premiere in April 2019

It would seem as though being a Game of Thrones fan is becoming nearly as excruciating as the HBO series’ notorious torture scenes — and it has everything to do with anxiously awaiting the eighth and final season. While previous intel suggested fans might be tuning in come April 2019, the latest speculation is that the wait will be even longer.

Sigh.

It’s not as though GoT fans lack patience. Outside of whiling our time in between seasons, we’ve been relatively relaxed for the roughly one thousand years (just an off-the-cuff approximation) it is taking GoT author George R.R. Martin to reveal his sixth book, Winds of Winter.

But Season 7 of the series premiered in July 2017, meaning it’s already been over a year since fans have gotten their GoT fix. Could we really have to wait even longer than anticipated to tune into the last set of episodes? Possibly.

In an interview with HuffPost, GoT’s visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer certainly seemed to imply as much. “In two years, we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work,” he said of the show’s Emmy considerations, “which we’re just beginning now.”

Wait, did he just totally gloss over the 2019 Emmy season? By saying the show will be eligible in two years, he seemed to suggest that the show won’t qualify for the 2019 deadline of May 31. This would mean that most of the season’s episodes would air after that date, thereby making GoT ineligible for next year’s Emmy contention.

“We’re going to be toiling away on Season 8 until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away,” Bauer added, noting that he is keeping his schedule clear of basically anything but GoT. “So much of it comes down to timing and all that stuff. The situation changes every week. I know I’m not doing anything else but Thrones until May of next year.”

Hypothesizing a timeline based on Bauer’s comments leads one to believe that perhaps GoT’s final season won’t premiere until June or even July, the same month last season premiered.

However — here’s your glimmer of hope, GoT fans — it should be noted that, aside from seasons 3 and 7, every other season of the massively popular series has premiered in April. So, there’s that. And there’s also the fact that a rep from HBO told HuffPost on Sunday that “an airdate for Game of Thrones hasn’t been announced, but as Casey Bloys said, the show will be appearing in the first half of 2019.”

In short, don’t hold your breath for that April 2019 premiere… but just know that it's possible. Winter is still coming. It might just be in, you know, late spring or summer.