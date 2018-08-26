A Fan Stormed Beyonce & Jay-Z Onstage, But Their Backup Dancers Don't Play

Backup dancers or backup bodyguards? You be the judge. On Saturday night, an overzealous fan managed to get past floor-level security and storm the stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Atlanta concert. When the fan appeared to chase the couple offstage, security intercepted — but armed guards weren’t the only ones stepping up to save the day. Bey and Jay’s legion of loyal backup dancers quickly jumped into the fray to help restrain the stage-crasher.

According to tour representatives, the man wasn’t just, ahem, crazy in love with the Queen B. Or, even if he was, his brazen behavior was likely spurred by the fact he was also drunk. “At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage," said a tour rep. "At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation.”

Let the irony not be lost on you that this occurred during the couple's On the Run II tour.

While fans — many of whom posted videos of the incident from varying angles — were concerned about the Carters’ safety, Beyonce’s spokeswoman revealed they emerged unscathed. “Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow,” Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on Instagram.

The offending fan has since been identified by Atlanta police as 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell. According to USA Today, he was treated for minor injuries (presumably sustained in the scuffle) and issued a disorderly conduct citation. He was originally released at that point, although police have now tacked on a charge of simple battery.

This is why we can’t have nice things, y’all. At least the Carters remain unharmed and able to continue bringing down the house. Bonus? They now know that their backup dancers are total badasses, too.