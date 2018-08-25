The Little Women Reboot Loses One Emma & Gains Another

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…” Sure, Little Women was written by Louisa May Alcott. But casting news about the latest film adaptation of the classic novel brings to mind this line from another literary great, Charles Dickens. Why? Oscar-winner Emma Stone dropped out of the reboot (sight, the worst of times). But, director Greta Gerwig has reportedly already lined up another Emma to replace Stone. Hint: this former Harry Potter heroine is the best.

That’s right; Emma Watson is slated to join the highly anticipated adaptation, according to Variety.

More: These 2 Big Little Lies Stars Are Teaming Up for a New Movie

Per the outlet, Stone ultimately had to walk away from the project due to promotional obligations for her film The Favourite. Sony, the studio behind Gerwig’s Little Women, needed to act fast to keep their expected production schedule. In an obvious stroke of brilliance, they reached out to Watson. Thanks to 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, she already has a bit of reboot experience under her belt.

Sources also say that Watson will indeed be taking the role Stone was set to play, which IMDB currently lists as Meg March.

More: Emma Stone Says She Changed Her Mind About Having Kids

Hilariously, the two Emmas in play here have switched places once before. In 2016, Watson was originally tapped to star opposite Miles Teller in the critical darling La La Land. However, Watson’s Beauty and the Beast schedule led her to turn down the lead role (Teller claims the director cited creative differences when dropping him). Stone stepped in and went on to win an Academy Award for the part.

The rest of the so-far credited cast includes Meryl Streep (Aunt March), Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Eliza Scanlen (Beth March), Florence Pugh (Amy March) and Timothee Chalamet (Laurie Laurence).

More: 15 Emma Watson Quotes That Show Exactly Why She's Our Favorite Feminist

Laura Dern is also rumored to have joined the cast, along with James Norton — both of whom have yet to be attributed to any particular characters. In fact, Variety notes that all of the roles are reportedly in the process of being “worked out.” Still, with such a high-profile roster, the adaptation is basically guaranteed to be a hit regardless of how the parts shake out.

This feels particularly true when you consider Gerwig is writing and directing. The actress firmly established herself as a writer-director to be reckoned with in 2017, when she received three Oscar nominations and won a Golden Globe for her film Lady Bird.