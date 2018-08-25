Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ignore Family Drama, Get a Dog

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be expecting just yet, but the royal couple’s family has apparently grown by one. According to People, the pair crossed off a major milestone in their relationship — they got a dog.

The new pup, which is thought to be a Labrador, reportedly became a member of Markle and Harry’s home sometime during the start of summer. A source tells People that the two have been bringing the undoubtedly pampered pooch along on trips to their country vacation home in the Cotswolds, and it has also been settling in at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage.

Of course, the new dog isn’t Markle and Harry’s only canine companion. The latest four-legged family member joins Markle’s beagle, Guy. Prior to moving to London last year, she rehomed her other dog, Bogart, with close friends. Since then, Guy has been an only dog (until now, it would seem).

The dogs may provide the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a welcome distraction from the near-daily onslaught of family drama on Markle’s side.

Since their May 19 nuptials, the couple has been subject to a persistent stream of rumors, accusations, insults and scandals coming from Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., her half-sister Samantha Grant, and her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. — the latter two of whom have been estranged from Markle for years prior to her royal engagement.

The derogatory remarks being made by Markle’s family to the press include Markle Sr. calling the royal family “cult-like,” Grant referring to Markle as “Cruella Deville” [sic] and Markle Jr. penning a letter to Harry in which he insisted Markle wasn’t the “right woman” for the prince.

For the most part, Harry and Markle appear to be staying out of the fray by devoting their time to their royal responsibilities and spending time with famous friends like George and Amal Clooney. Their decision to bring a dog home points toward the pair continuing to live their best life, unbothered by any lingering family drama.