To say the last week in the lives of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has been a bit of an emotional roller coaster is putting it mildly. Mere days after it was confirmed that Affleck had split with his girlfriend of a year, Lindsay Shookus, there allegedly were concerns that Affleck was not maintaining his sobriety and by Thursday, we learned that Garner had staged an intervention of sorts the day before and ending up driving Affleck to a rehab center in Malibu, California.

Now, as Affleck begins rehab for the third time (he went for the first time in 2001 and completed his second stint in 2017) to reportedly treat his addiction to alcohol, E! News reported on why Garner claims she remains unwaveringly supportive of her ex and why she stepped in to help him once again.

"Ben was having a really tough time," a source speaking to E! News commented. "He continues to battle addiction. He reached out for help this week. He told Jen and was not resistant. He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him."

According to the source, Affleck also may have been comfortable in the presence of Garner to the point that he went willingly back to rehab to long as she was by his side: "He told Jen and was not resistant. He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him."

The source also claimed that Garner had spoken to her and Affleck's three kids about what was going on and made it clear that she would be supporting him no matter what during this time. "Jen told the kids that Ben is sick and needs help from a doctor. She is open and honest with them," the source commented. "It's extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."

Garner was spotted by photographers on Friday looking markedly more chipper than she had just the day before. While she did not comment on why she was beaming from ear to ear (see the photo above), we should take it as a sign that there may be a silver lining to her story and Affleck's now that he's getting the treatment that he needs.