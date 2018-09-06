Each year, American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy comes up with a new creative concept that will define every new installment in his hit FX anthology series. For season eight, he's chosen the theme Apocalypse, and it comes with a bit of a twist that has fans champing at the bit for the premiere to finally air (it officially arrives on Sept. 12). The spin on the series gives longtime viewers new perspectives on the characters they love from the previous seasons Murder House and Coven while also drawing us into the new dark storyline of Apocalypse.

More: Ryan Murphy Teases a Big Cast Reunion for American Horror Story Season 8



We decided to gather all the intel we could on the upcoming season because there are so many juicy things to get excited about. From familiar faces to behind-the-scenes changes, American Horror Story: Apocalypse is going to make a big splash during the 2018 – 2019 television landscape. It might be Murphy's best and most twisted concept to date.



Here are the five things you need to know right now:

1. There will be a crossover

Loading...

It's a crossover between two beloved seasons of American Horror Story — Murder House and Coven. Murder House was the series' first season, while Coven was the theme for the show's third season. Murphy revealed the news in June via Twitter, so he's had fans talking about all the story possibilities all summer long.

2. Apocalypse will have a familiar all-star cast

Loading...

We don't even know where to begin with this incredible cast for season eight. EW confirmed returning and new characters for Apocalypse. Here's how it breaks down.

Returning character includes Sarah Paulson playing Billie Dean (Murder House), Cordelia Goode as Miss Robichaux (Coven) and a new character by the name of Venable. Emma Roberts is back from the Coven dead as the deliciously bratty Madison Montgomery. Jessica Lange returns as her Murder House character, Constance Langdon, for an episode.

In the biggest news spilled by The Wrap, Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott are also back to reprise their Murder House roles. Could this cast get any better? Well, yes!

More: 11 Thoughts We Had While Watching Ryan Murphy's New FX Show Pose

Don't forget about some of our favorite Coven cast members who are set to return — Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks.

Joining Apocalypse as new characters are Kathy Bates as Ms. Meade, Adina Porter as Dina Stevens, Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre-Vanderbilt , Evan Peters as a hairdresser and Billie Lourd as Mallory. Joan Collins will come in as Peters' character's grandmother for a guest spot and Cody Fern has been cast as a grown-up Michael Langdon — the character was born during the Murder House season.

Don't forget Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Kyle Allen, and Billy Porter all have what are currently mystery roles on the upcoming series.

3. The time frame will add to the mystery

Loading...

When does this epic crossover take place? Well, it's a bit of a conundrum if you follow a bit of the leaked storyline.

“It’s a character from Season 1 that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy,” Murphy told EW in January 2017. “And then all of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from Seasons 1 and 3."

We now know that Season 1 character is Michael Langdon, but the timeline of his birth in 2012 to a show that reportedly takes place "18 months from now" is a little off since he plays a 30-year-old Antichrist.

Loading...

And some of the Coven witches are dead, so is there a flashback or are they resurrected from the dead? Is surviving the apocalypse done by lottery, as a new teaser seems to indicate? However this story plays out, it's pretty clear that Murphy did some intricate plotline planning.

“The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins,” shared executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour.

More: Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — so Far

4. There will be plenty of great directors on board

The show is getting some great and familiar directors this season. Who better to helm an episode than someone who has been embedded in the series season after season? Sarah Paulson will direct episode six, which features Jessica Lange. Evan Peters will also step up to the director plate in a yet-to-be-decided episode.

5. The costumes will be killer

Loading...

The hair, the makeup and the complete looks are a big part of the AHS series. We got a sneak peek at one of Paulson's characters, while the cast also revealed at TCAs that Bates will be sporting a shaved head on both sides and that hair that remains will be dyed black. For Grossman, she gets to wear a cage over her head for a portion of the series. It's always a dramatic look!

Don't miss all the mysteries as they reveal themselves on American Horror Story: Apocalypse when it premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.