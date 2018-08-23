On Wednesday evening, Jennifer Garner reportedly drove ex Ben Affleck back to rehab, according to reports from E! News. This comes just days after a string of eyebrow-raising events made the news, including Affleck getting spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton while the two were on a date, confirmation that he had quietly split with producer Lindsay Shookus and, earlier on Wednesday, reports that Affleck was focused on his own happiness and living his life on his own terms while Garner was allegedly disapproving of his choices but ultimately hands-off because, well, he's an adult.

Now, it would seem that the public (including us) had the wrong understanding about what has been going on with Affleck, as made evident by this news. It appears that things are much more serious than we've been led to believe.

E! News reported that Garner was "visibly shaken" while pictures of the event show that Affleck was also emotional as he left his home. A source claims that Affleck told his soon-to-be ex-wife, from whom he has been separated from for over a year, that he had been drinking since Monday and needed help. This claim has yet to be confirmed or denied by Garner, Affleck or reps for either actor.

"He told Jen and was not resistant," the source said. "He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him." Garner went to his home with her bodyguard, allegedly staged the intervention, and then drove Affleck toward help. When getting into the car, Garner told the paparazzi it "wasn't a good time and to please leave the house," another source said.

The Batman star dated SNL producer Lindsay Shookus for about a year before they broke up earlier this summer – something a source claimed was because he wasn't ready to settle down quite yet, while others said that the distance and their conflicting schedules were too great for the couple to overcome. Around this time Affleck was spotted several times with Sexton, apparently on dates with the much-younger model.

Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction for much of his adult life. He originally completed a rehabilitation program in 2001, and then again in March 2017, when he released the following statement: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

He is reportedly going to an alcohol addiction rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2017, though they still have not finalized their split. They have been praised for their coparenting skills and mutual support throughout their split. They've often been spotted vacationing together with their kids and lending each other emotional support. Despite her initial alleged reservations about Affleck's latest choices, Garner's actions on Wednesday night to help him gets the help he needs reaffirms her commitment to helping him get back to a better place with his health.