It would seem Ben Affleck, newly single and very ready to mingle, doesn’t want to waste another minute worrying about what others think about his romantic decisions. Days before his breakup with now-former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was even confirmed, Affleck was spotted spending time with Playboy model Shauna Sexton in LA. And per People, a source says Affleck really just wants to live his best (casual dating) life, y’all.

“He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship. Lindsay was more serious about him. He enjoyed her company but was not looking for anything permanent now,” the source said.

To his credit, the actor-director did put in over a year with Shookus. Given that he’d just come out of his decadelong marriage to Jennifer Garner shortly before that, it’s not surprising Affleck would want to pump the brakes a bit.

For Affleck, that means reverting back to some of his pre-Garner (and possibly mid-Garner) ways. “Ben likes a woman with brains and beauty but he also likes to be free to do what he wants,” the source told People.

As for Garner, well, what’s an ex-wife going to do, right? Sources say while she isn’t thrilled about Affleck’s perceived frat boylike behavior (our words, not hers), she’s long since accepted that he is who he is. And these days, whoever he wants to be isn’t really her problem, especially since they're working out their divorce and seemingly have no intention of getting back together.

“Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” a source allegedly quite close to Garner revealed to Us Weekly. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

The former couple’s three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — are Garner’s primary concern.

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve. She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private,” said the source.

However, for any eye-rolling she's undoubtedly be doing in her ex’s direction, it’s clear Garner also has his best interests at heart since it's also in the best interest of their kids that she keep things amicable with Affleck. Just last week, sources claimed that Garner has been drawing out their divorce to “give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety.”

If the coffee he’s constantly carrying around and the perma-smile on his face right now are any indication, Affleck is going to be just fine doing whatever he needs to do to stay on the sunny side.