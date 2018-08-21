Hold the phone; two of our favorite celebrity couples have recently hung out and we need to talk about it. No, we need to celebrate it because it's really and truly that exciting. So, which couples reportedly just hung out in Lake Como, Italy?

Well, the location is a dead giveaway that one of the couples in question was none other than George and Amal Clooney. However, the other couple, the ones the Clooneys got to host is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan. According to ABC News royals correspondent Omid Scobie, "Amal and Meghan spent much of their days lounging by the pool together and, of course, playing with the twins," and additionally, "George and Harry have a shared passion for motorcycles and checked out George's collection and they also played basketball together."

With Harry and Meghan spending the weekend with the Clooneys, there was plenty of time to do more than look at some motorcycles. People magazine also reports the George and Harry enjoyed some time together playing on the Clooney's private basketball court (uh, if there are pictures of that, we'd like to see them for... research) while Amal and Meghan hung by the pool and watched the Clooneys twins, Ella and Alexander, at one point. Also, the Clooneys reportedly held a private dinner party for Harry and Meghan on Saturday evening.

Neither couple has commented on the visit in any public forum, nor are any pictures available right now for public consumption. That said, between the Clooneys showing some love by attending the royal wedding in May and Harry and Meghan returning the love by coming to Italy to hang out, we're liking the idea of this A-list foursome hanging out more and look forward to seeing where they vacation next.