On Monday, Jennifer Lopez accepted a huge award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer, dancer, actor, former fly girl and pop culture icon received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, currently the highest honor given at the VMAs. While Lopez could have used her time onstage to speak about anything and everything she wanted to, she used it as a chance to praise the people that she loves — especially, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

According to Us Weekly's report on the special moment, Lopez told Rodriguez (and the rest of the VMAs audience), “Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other... [and] my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

But Lopez didn't stop there. The singer went on to praise Rodriguez for all he has given her. “The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho and," Lopez said, "I love you.”

Of course, the love between Lopez and Rodriguez goes both ways. Earlier in the evening, A-Rod was seen admiring J.Lo during her VMA performance. Folks on Twitter were quick to express their love for the retired baseballer's unabashed public support of his lady, with some joking he was going to become a meme with the way he was acting.

And while Lopez was on the subject of love, she also thanked her 10-year-old twins. The day "I had two little angels come into my life... everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I had to go higher, I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and life became higher in every way, and I stand here better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme.”

Congratulations, J.Lo, and thanks for giving us all the feels and showing us all just how much you care for your man.