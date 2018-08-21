And just like that The Hills are alive once more. During Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, a teaser dropped officially confirming the return of one of the most popular and beloved reality series. A revival called The Hills: New Beginnings is coming soon to MTV.

In the 30-second video set to a new version of "Unwritten" (the original theme song), Stephanie Pratt is heard saying, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird." You can watch the teaser here:

Many of us grew up watching the original Hills cast, so this is definitely an exciting announcement. At the VMAs, part of the Hills cast even reunited, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (they also brought their son, Gunner), Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler.

Seeing as these OG members of MTV's classic reality series all walked the pink carpet together, they could all possibly be returning for New Beginnings. That said, an official cast has yet to be announced. Also, two faces were noticeably missing: Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

According to People, Conrad will not be part of the revival. "She’s in a different place in her life," a source told the publication. "But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best." The source added, "She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work. She has a very full and happy life."

As for Cavallari, People reported she won't be joining the spinoff either. "She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!" a source said, referring to her new reality series, Very Cavallari, which debuted in summer 2018. The source continued, "But she’s still close with Heidi and Spencer and is excited for them."

People also reported on Monday, "The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. It is slated to premiere in 2019."

As exciting as the new project sounds, many fans aren't happy. Some people have even declared they won't watch the revival if Conrad, aka LC, and Cavallari aren't involved somehow. Here are just a few reactions:

There are also people who want Whitney Port and Lo Bosworth to return. But Bosworth told Us Weekly on Aug. 11 she's not really interested in doing another reality series. "I don’t really know," she said. "I know how reality television operates and I’m not interested in perpetuating a culture of drama around anyone or anything. It’s just not who I am. I don’t like to gossip about people. I don’t like to cause trouble."

As for Port, her status is unclear. Though she posted the following tweet, so it sounds like she at least supports the revival.

Even if everyone from the original Hills doesn't return, you can bet we'll be tuning in to see what this group is up to these days.