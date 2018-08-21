It looks like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus will be changing their relationship status from "in a relationship" to "suddenly broken up." But how did this former golden couple get here? After a year of dating full of long walks with iced coffee and rumors of Affleck looking to settle down with Shookus, the former couple split quietly and seemingly without reason. Well, until now, that is.

After raising alarm bells over the weekend, with Affleck spotted by TMZ on what appeared to be a date with Playboy model Shauna Sexton and Shookus deleting her Instagram on Sunday — a move not explicitly connected with Affleck's apparent date, though the timing is interesting nonetheless — it became clear by Monday that the couple was well and truly done.

So, what gives? Well, thanks to People magazine's dutiful reporting, we may actually know why Affleck and Shookus secretly called it quits. According to one source who spoke with the magazine, Affleck was "never fully committed" to his relationship with Shookus. Another source commented that the couple had been "enjoying each other’s company” this summer and were “taking it slow," which would explain why they hadn't been spotted together since July, but it certainly doesn't explain why the relationship buckled.

Neither Affleck nor Shookus have publicly commented on the split. It's also unclear if Affleck intends to pursue anything romantic with Sexton. For now, all we know is that Affleck is dedicated to his sobriety and well-being, as a friend of his who spoke to People commented: "Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships."