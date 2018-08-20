Big Little Lies has officially wrapped filming for season two, and to celebrate, stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share photos and heartfelt messages about the show and what it means to them. While Witherspoon focused on behind-the-scenes shots with her castmates, Kidman posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that may reveal a huge clue for the upcoming season, and we are freaking out.

In Kidman's photo, as shown on her Instagram, she's wearing a shirt that reads "Celeste & Jane & Bonnie & Renata & Madeline," except the N in Madeline is dropped out so that her name reads "Madeli e." Big Little Lies fans know that Madeline is Witherspoon's character, and she's been a fascinating antihero since the show premiered in 2017. Kidman makes no comment on her shirt in her caption, so we can't be sure of what's afoot, or if it's even a hint for season two at all, but we can certainly wonder if something is going to happen to Madeline. Will she meet the same fate as Perry did in the season one finale? Will she get blamed for his murder? Tell us what's going on with that N, Kidman!

"That’s a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming!" Kidman wrote. "What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew. Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all. xx"

Meanwhile, Witherspoon's photos on Instagram are all sweet behind-the-scenes shots. The only spoiler Witherspoon has commented on is a scene that already made headlines when it was filmed: Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at special guest star Meryl Streep. She told Entertainment Tonight, "It's a top-five moment in my career, for sure," Witherspoon said. "But I can't remember the other four."

In her Instagram caption, Witherspoon wrote, "Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep." She included a shining star emoji and several heart emojis to sweeten the vibe even more.

One of our favorite photos is of Witherspoon, Kidman, Streep and Shailene Woodley bowling together. It's something we didn't know we wanted to see happen until Witherspoon posted the photo on Instagram, but now, we're really excited about the prospect of these four battling it out on the bowling lane.

Big Little Lies season two will debut sometime in 2019. Until we get a trailer, we have to go off the smallest hints of what's to come — so we're taking everything we can get.