Thomas Markle is making headlines — again — because it seems that the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan (previously more commonly known as Meghan Markle) cannot go a few days without talking to the media and saying something potentially inflammatory. So, what’s on Markle’s mind this time? Well, according to a recent interview with The Sun, he has a bone to pick over, in his opinion, the “cult-like” nature of the royal family of course. We already do not have the strength to deal with this foolishness, but let's try anyway, shall we?

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family,” Markle remarked during his latest chat with the U.K. outlet, adding that the royal family is "cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don't have to hear."

Of course, the Church of Scientology has been accused of operating in a cultlike fashion for years, and that is in part due to their secrecy about goings-on within the community, their belief systems and the like. However, Markle may be the first to ever compare the royal family to members of the Scientology community, and for good reason — each institution may be problematic in its own ways, but this is like comparing apples to oranges.

This isn’t the first time Markle has spoken out against the royal family or his daughter. On July 28, Markle told the Daily Mail that he loathed what he sees as his daughter's new sense of superiority: ″What riles me [most] is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” Markle said.

And on Aug. 11, Markle admitted to the Daily Mail that he had hung up on Prince Harry... on several occasions previous to Harry's wedding day with Meghan.

But whether it is something Markle says or does doesn't matter; it seems like everyone is over his opinions about Meghan and her in-laws.

Kensington Palace has not issued a response to Markle's most recent interview — or any of his interviews — and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also chosen to remain silent.