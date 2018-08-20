Alec Baldwin Is Being an Awkward Instagram Dad Again

Reasons public social media accounts can be awkward: parents can see them and leave comments on posts, too. Alec Baldwin and his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, have had a famously fraught relationship, though they're apparently on much better terms now that she's an adult. However, that doesn't stop him from leaving awkward comments on her racier Instagram photos.

When Ireland shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini and cowboy boots straddling a motorcycle to her Instagram recently, she captioned it, "stay extra." Then, as the Instagram feed @commentsbycelebs later reported when they posted Ireland's photo alongside Baldwin's comment, the veteran actor apparently left what may be the finger-wagging version of a comment on the photo, writing, "No. Just...no."

Some fans came at Baldwin for the comment, reading it as controlling. One person wrote, "patriarchal and misogynist much? he doesn’t own her and she can do whatever she wants." Another added, "Sometimes Dads are wrong. You're beautiful. Enjoy it. Celebrate it. Own it."

According to Entertainment Tonight's report on this awkward moment, this banter between father and daughter is part of a long history they have in lightly roasting one another. In 2017, Ireland famously and publicly got to poke fun at her father when she participated in the Spike TV special, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin.

During the roast, Ireland said, "I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that — because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his ass."

This isn't the first time Baldwin has commented on his daughter's modeling photos with an awkward comment. When she posed naked for PETA earlier this year, he shared the photo on his own feed with the succinct caption "O...M...G..." He may be awkward—and he may have an awkward history with his oldest daughter—but we're pretty sure these comments are meant in jest.