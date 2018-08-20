Social media opens women up to a world of harassment — literally from all over the globe — but it seems like some people go out of their way to leave hate on certain celebrity Instagram accounts. Kelly Ripa's commenters in particular can't seem to resist the nasty urge to criticize her appearance (or her work ethic) every time she posts, but luckily, Ripa doesn't resist the urge to clap back.

On Friday, Ripa shared a "double flashback Friday" post with side-by-side photos of herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos, in 1995 and 2009. She wrote, "before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side," along with the eyeballs emoji.

Consuelos made a joke about his own 1995 style in the comments: "Belt, jeans, hiked up high.. sweater tucked in??? Lord have mercy.... and I know I looked in the mirror that night and said 'yeah. You look awesome dude.'"

Ripa replied, "@instasuelos babe that was the style then. To look our absolute worst was all the rage (you were and are still the sexist man I have ever seen)."

However, some commenters took the opportunity to accuse Ripa of getting plastic surgery done in the 14 years between the two photos. Several people said it looked like she had a nose job and veneers, with one person commenting, "Thank god for plastic surgery!"

Ripa had no time for the negative comments. She wrote back, "I'm gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn't be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special."

Further down in the comments, Consuelos also defended his wife, adding, "I can attest.. Same nose. No veneers.." In a second comment, he wrote, "and fierce retainer."

Ripa replied, "Thanks honey, I'll wear it for you tonight."

We appreciate that these two are able to keep their humor even when people are being especially nasty. From what we can see, Ripa, Consuelos, and their three children are living their best lives. So, who really cares about internet trolls?