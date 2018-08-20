Heather Locklear has had a long, difficult 2018. Locklear was arrested in February following an apparent domestic dispute then again in June after she allegedly assaulted a police officer and an EMT after her mother called emergency services because Locklear was "erratic." She was later rushed to the hospital after an apparent overdose, and in July, at the urging of her family, Locklear checked herself into rehab. However, her first Instagram post in four months doesn't dive into any of that.

More: Heather Locklear Reportedly Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Loading...

Instead, Locklear's first Instagram post after all this legal and medical drama is a photo of her Maltese wearing round sunglasses. She captioned it, "Sun shining day." While we can't assume that this is a sign of things settling down for the star, we can hope the caption points to a much brighter, better future.

Fans commented on Locklear's post showing their support. One person wrote, "Heather - hang in....everyone is rallying behind you! I have enjoyed so many of your shows and movies. I wish you health, healing and peace. Believe in yourself and b [sic] strong. You are a huge talent and you are worthy of everything, including love and respect."

Another added, "Prayers go out to you, I’ve only been sober 60 days. This one day at s [sic] time is not easy. I understand what you are going through. If I could help you in anyway please reach out to me."

Others commented directly on Locklear's adorable dog. One person wrote, "I'm so glad you have this special friend by ur side." And someone else said, "Too cute! He needs his own Instagram page," complete with a dog emoji.

According to ET, a source said that prior to returning to rehab in July, Locklear had "isolated herself from most of her friends." They added, "[Her friends and family] are all worried sick."

More: Heather Locklear Is Officially Getting the Help She Needs

Social media has become a minefield for celebrities, especially after highly publicized events like Locklear's troubles this year. It's sort of refreshing to see someone not directly addressing things on their Instagram feed, though of course, we can't help but wonder if there's subtext to this otherwise super-adorable dog photo. Whether Locklear intended the photo and its caption to represent how things are going now versus earlier in the year, we hope her situation has improved.