Michael Bublé & His Wife Survived 'Hell' of Son's Cancer & 'Fell in Love Again'

It’s been an unfathomably difficult few years for Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. In 2016, their son Noah, then 3, was diagnosed with liver cancer, throwing their world into a tailspin. But with Noah now in remission, Bublé says the experience has made his marriage to Lopilato even stronger.

In an interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine that was published on Saturday, the crooner exclaimed of his son's remission, “Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family... all of it.”

Bublé pointed out that just getting through the ordeal was often overwhelming, and he questioned whether he could even continue in his career. As he told it, he underwent an unprecedented shift in priorities.

“I truly thought I would never go back [to music]. I was done. It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah. Things got very clear for me, very quickly,” he said, adding, “I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”

Or, to be more precise, both Bublé and Lopilato have been to hell and back, and they’ve come out on the other side even stronger. “My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again,” he shared, divulging that the entire ordeal meant they saw “the very worst and also the best of each other.”

As for little Noah, the grateful dad says his son is “perfect” following his bout with cancer.

“Clinically speaking, it was a tumor within the liver,” he said. “And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins. Because if you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds.” Those odds, he explained, were good enough for the family to “not live in fear every day.”

“We know we’re OK now. But what we went through was fucking brutal,” he explained, apologizing for the (understandable) profanity.

Happily, the family can breathe easier for now. And considering that Noah has a little brother, 2-year-old Elias, and a brand-new baby sister, Vida, we imagine the proud parents can use all the extra steam they can get.