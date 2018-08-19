Wait, Are Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves Really Married?

What the world needs right now is a new power couple to love, and we vote for Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Are they together romantically? Nope. But are they possibly also married? That’s the latest scoop, according to Ryder — in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Stranger Things star confessed that she and Reeves may have accidentally gotten hitched back in the ’90s.

We’ll give that a minute to sink in.

So, here’s what we know about this blessed pseudo-union. In 1992, Ryder and Reeves costarred in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, as you may remember. When the subject of marriage came up on Saturday during a press interview with EW for the pair’s upcoming rom-com, Destination Wedding, Ryder flashed back to a very specific memory from the set of the costars’ early ’90s gothic endeavor.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” she told EW. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

The on-screen marriage is easy enough to confirm for anyone who can see the movie. Still, Ryder’s statement necessitated more information — which she readily offered. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola, director] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” Ryder elaborated.

In his trademark laid-back style, Reeves laughed and joked to Ryder, “It’s lovely to see you again.” But Ryder wasn’t letting their purported nuptials go that easily, reminding her repeat costar that they actually said “I do.” When Reeves didn’t immediately recollect that detail, Ryder prodded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.”

At this point, Reeves gave ’90s kids the happy ending we deserve by acquiescing. “Oh my gosh, we’re married,” he said to Ryder. Praise be to the Romanian priest responsible for this delightful revelation!

In real life, Ryder has reportedly been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, while Reeves isn’t currently romantically linked to anyone.

So, we might not get a legitimate Ryder-Reeves wedding (outside of Romania). However, we do get to catch the two of them together again on-screen in Destination Wedding, out Aug. 31.

In the rom-com, Ryder and Reeves play characters on their way to a destination wedding who realize neither one really wants to go. Despite their individual social awkwardness, pessimism and general dislike of each other, they begin to fall in love as the weekend progresses.

And although Reeves didn’t quite remember the costars’ Romanian vows, he was quick to point out that they do make a pretty great team.

“Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress,” he told People earlier this year. “I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it’s a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don’t often get a chance to do in films.”