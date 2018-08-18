Miranda Lambert's Rumored Boyfriend Is Officially Unmarried

It’s official — Evan Felker is no longer a married man. According to E! News, a source has confirmed that Miranda Lambert’s reputed boyfriend and his wife of just over one year, Staci Nelson (formerly Felker), have finalized their divorce.

Felker, the frontman for the Turnpike Troubadours, first met Lambert in person in early February, when his band played three dates on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour. By mid-February he had filed for divorce from Nelson and, shortly after, rumors began circulating that he was dating Lambert.

In April, a source told People that Felker “full-on ghosted” his new wife by skipping his flight back to their hometown of Oklahoma after the Livin’ Like Hippies tour ended. He reportedly emailed Nelson at the time to say, “I’m not coming home this week.” The source claimed that the following month Felker “laid it all on the table, like, ‘Surprise!’”

In July, the alleged couple was photographed publicly for the first time, holding hands in New York City ahead of a show date at the Jones Beach Theater.

While neither Lambert or Felker have directly commented on their relationship status, Nelson has indirectly alluded to the demise of her marriage multiple times on social media.

In April, shortly after news broke of Lambert and Felker’s alleged relationship (and possible affair prior to), Nelson posted an Instagram Story that seemed to show her singing along to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” while her friend beside her wears a “Team Staci” t-shirt. She posted a selfie on her Instagram Story the same week showing teary eyes and sporting the caption, “PSA: If Staci Elker can make it through this week, so can you.”

And in early August, she shared that same teary photo on Instagram. Nelson devoted the lengthy caption to the best friends who “hid me out for months before things became public, because — trust me — there was a portion of this you wouldn’t have want to see.”

But on Aug. 17, the day the divorce began making headlines, Nelson posted an Instagram photo that felt decidedly more optimistic. “Free on earth,” she captioned the serene photo of herself smiling.

Nelson isn’t the only linked to Lambert that has shared cryptic commentary about Lambert and Felker’s reported relationship, though. When the pair was first pegged to be in a romance back in April, Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Fans quickly assumed Shelton was alluding to Lambert. At the time her relationship with Felker went public, she was still dating Anderson East — whom sources widely speculated she had begun seeing while still married to Shelton.