Did Ben Affleck Break Up With Lindsay Shookus?

Since his split with Jennifer Garner in 2015, Ben Affleck has been situated firmly in the spotlight of public fascination over his romantic travails. And, for the last year, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus has been sharing that spotlight. But with Affleck seen leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Aug. 16 with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, speculation that the actor-director broke up with Shookus is ramping up.

But are they really broken up? Or just taking a night off from each other? The evidence at this point is anecdotal, at best. Here’s what we know.

On Thursday, Affleck was spotted leaving Nobu, where Sexton was also spotted. In fact, both Affleck and Sexton were photographed leaving the upscale Malibu eatery — but not together. PEOPLE referenced the fact that Affleck enjoyed dinner that evening “with friends,” implying he and Sexton were not alone.

An Us Weekly source seemed to confirm that the pair wasn’t alone but was vague as to whether the other guests were friends or part of Affleck’s working entourage. “Ben came in with a big team,” the source told Us Weekly. “He had bodyguards all around. He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food.”

Another source implied Affleck definitely wasn’t with Sexton, saying, “Ben arrived by himself and left by himself in his car. He tipped the valet with a $100 bill.”

So, is it possible Sexton simply happened to be among the group of friends Affleck was hanging out with? Sure. But alternately, there is some intel pointing to the contrary (or at least to a breakup with Shookus).

The night before his Nobu outing, Affleck celebrated his 46th birthday with his three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Shookus was not in attendance and, per TMZ, the couple hasn’t been photographed together since late July.

And, while it could be entirely coincidental, a moving van was parked in front of Affleck’s $19 million Pacific Palisades mansion on Aug. 9, suggesting someone was moving either in or out. People previously reported that Shookus splits her time between Affleck’s home and her own place in L.A.

According to E! News, Affleck “feels it is over with Lindsay.” Regardless of their current relationship status, though, the Batman star apparently hoped to avoid the paparazzi during his dinner date with Sexton and pals. “He is not happy that there were photos,” an insider told E!.