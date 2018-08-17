Production on the historic fifteenth season of Grey's Anatomy is already underway and the cast has already expressed just how excited they are to be a part of the "Season of Love". But, sadly, not everyone will be able to participate in this highly-anticipated season, like former Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner for the better part of nine years. In Drew's case, all she can do right now is reflect on her time on the show and recall all the highs (and one serious low) she acquired during her run.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drew wasn't afraid to get candid about her time of Grey's. That reflection began with ripping off the proverbial Band-Aid and recalling to the news outlet in vivid detail what it was like the day she learned that she had been fired.

"It was in the afternoon and I went back to my trailer and I did my crying and called my people. A whole bunch of people came into my trailer to give me hugs and cry with me and tell me they were so sad I was leaving. I was supposed to be shadowing Kevin this whole episode with the hope that I would get to direct an episode of Grey's but [after being let go] it seemed like wasn't a possibility anymore," she told THR.

And while Drew did call the whole process of getting fired but still having to work that day a "painful" time (she explained the firing was because "they needed to downsize because they couldn't service all of the characters effectively"), she said that she is "a believer in things happening for a reason and finding beauty in the midst of grief." For that reason, it would seem, she can now look back at her time on Grey's and speak of it only in the most genuine, kindest terms.

"I don't regret or begrudge anybody this season of my life. I'm embracing it. I had a profound and incredible season of my life on Grey's Anatomy. I got to tell stories I believed in. I got to work with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers and learn from the best. I got to work with an incredible community of people that I will have lifelong friendships with," she said. "I got to build a platform and have my children in an environment where I was cared for because of who Shonda is and how she takes care of her mamas and her women. It's hard for me to come up with anything I could be angry about," Drew explained.

With that lovingly zen attitude about the entire process that was her departure from Grey's, it seems like Drew is taking on a considerably less hectic work schedule these days. After the TV show she jumped into right after Grey's, a reboot of the hit '80s show Cagney & Lacey, didn't get picked up, her IMDb indicates that she has just two projects in the works: the feature film Indivisible and a short film titled A Cohort of Guests. From there, anything is possible and you know what? We're pretty darn excited to see what she does next.