It's been a roller coaster of a time for the Veep cast and crew as they have rallied around the show's star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as she has bravely battled breast cancer after announcing her diagnosis in September 2017. In the ensuing months, cast members like Tony Hale and Timothy Simons have made videos to cheer Louis-Dreyfus on and Veep actually confirmed they would postpone production on the final season until the star got well. Now, it's Louis-Dreyfus' turn to show her love and appreciation for her work family's constant support.

When rehearsals began for season seven earlier this week, Louis-Dreyfus made sure to record a video of her addressing the Veep cast and crew before they began rolling. During her short speech, the Emmy-winning actor wanted to thank everyone for all their unending support during the last 11 months.

"I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I'm very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys," she remarked before cheerfully exclaiming, "Season seven!"

Louis-Dreyfus' sentimental speech is yet another instance of her documenting all of the fun she is having back on the Veep set, surrounded by her longtime friends. Since officially getting back to work on Aug. 9, Louis-Dreyfus has been posting fun photos and videos for her followers, including a recent video of her and costar Tony Hale. In the video, Louis-Dreyfus, in full Selina Meyer garb plus a wig, carefully shaved off Hale's epic mustache. Both actors made deadpan comments about how the 'stache just had to go as the transformed Hale back into his Veep character, Gary Walsh.

It is so, so good to see Louis-Dreyfus looking radiant and readier than ever to dive back into work. She's fought so hard to get back to a healthy, productive place and it looks like she has no intention of letting this streak of good luck slip through her fingers.