On Wednesday, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited for a 40th-anniversary screening of Grease, and let me tell you, reuniting has never looked or felt so good to watch.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair — who will forever be known as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from that beloved movie musical, at least in our minds — arrived Wednesday evening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles for the special event. Per the news outlet, after joking and smiling and dancing (yes, dancing!), Travolta and Newton-John were joined by former Grease costars Didi Conn and Barry Pearl, who played Frenchy and Doody respectively, on the red carpet. Later, the Grease stars were joined by the film's director, Randal Kleiser.

Grease, originally released on June 16, 1978, may be 40 years old, but amazingly, it is still the second-highest-grossing live-action musical in history, trumped only by Beauty and the Beast according to Box Office Mojo.

In a recent issue of People, the cast discussed what the film meant to each of them: “We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John said about her friendship with Travolta. “[At the premiere,] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”

And Travolta echoed a similar sentiment: “When you share that kind of meteoric success—and nothing has been able to exceed it—you share a bond [, and while] I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister, she’s been through my getting married, having children,” Travolta said. “It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”

It seems the pair is still hopelessly devoted to one another even after all this time —and we are so here for it.