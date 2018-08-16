With just six episodes planned for its eighth and final season, HBO's Game of Thrones is going to pack a huge punch when it returns in 2019. Since this season will tell fans who wins in the battle between fire and ice and who lays claim to Westeros once the war is won, there's so much at stake. True to HBO's fierce no-spoilers policy for those involved in the series, we don't know much about the upcoming season, but what we do know is that we should probably have tissues at the ready... and maybe some things to throw at the TV if any more of our faves die.

In an incredibly teasing August 15th interview with the Hindustan Times, actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) longtime friend and advisor Missandei, revealed that the series finale is going to be even more epic than audiences could ever guess.

"I think what we can expect from the final season of [Game of Thrones] is just a real push," Emmanuel said. "Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher. There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense."

She added, "There are so many characters and stories that haven't found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking."

Emmanuel could be describing any season of GoT, especially because she can't go into details about what she means. However, we can speculate that since she told the Hindustan Times, "It took us longer to shoot this season than any of the seasons," she was probably (maybe?) around for most of it. That could mean that Missandei survives, which could also mean that Daenerys is triumphant in her quest for the Iron Throne.

This comment, however, makes us question whether we can predict anything at all about the series finale: "I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one."

What does that mean? Season seven ended with Daenerys' ice-dragon, Viserion, blasting away at The Wall. Meanwhile, we learned that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is a Targaryen himself, confirming fan theories that he isn't Ned Stark's (RIP) son at all. Given how much the series has covered since it premiered in 2011, we wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point.