Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 22 years, and they have three beautiful children together. Their romance, often featured on their respective social media accounts, seems like something straight out of a fairy tale: sweet, sexy and, most of all, totally committed. Apparently, even before they were together, Ripa knew that Consuelos was the one for her, which seems almost too good to be true.

People reports that in an interview with Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday's episode of the Radio Andy podcast, Ripa admitted that she knew she'd marry Consuelos even before they met. “I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person]. I knew [I'd marry him] when I saw his photograph.”

Aww, that is just too cute! Ripa and Consuelos met when he auditioned to play Mateo Santos on All My Children, opposite Ripa as Hayley Vaughan. “They had been looking for this character for some time," Ripa said. "They were looking really for a Latino actor, not an actor that was like — they didn’t want like a dark-haired guy. They wanted a Latino actor. And so I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California. And then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him.’”

Ripa said, “When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.” Their chemistry was so great that Consuelos was obviously offered the role, and their characters actually married during their run on the soap opera.

But while Ripa knew they were meant to be before they even met, Consuelos told HuffPost Live in October 2014, “I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff, but I was very focused — I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.”

It's nice when things work out, isn't it? We love this love story.