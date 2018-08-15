It's been a tumultuous year for disgraced former Today coanchor Matt Lauer, who has spent the better part of 2018 laying low (following allegations of sexual assault made against him in late 2017) and working through a divorce from his now ex-wife, Annette Roque, after a nearly 20-year marriage. Now, according to Entertainment Tonight, Lauer is reportedly nearing the end of the divorce process with Roque and he's set to pay a hefty sum to Roque as part of their settlement.

ET reports that, as of August 15, a source is claiming Lauer will pay approximately $20 million dollars to Roque, ostensibly meant for both her and their three children, Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

"[Lauer and Roque have] relied on their attorney's throughout the process and now after a very long year," the source explained, "Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce. He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids. He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

Additionally, the source claims that despite this divorce process beginning in a time of tumult and upheaval, which at one point included Lauer's move out of the family's Hamptons home becoming a source of tension between he and Roque, the former spouses seem to be finding the silver lining in their divorce and are feeling okay about it all.

"While they had issues and argued over properties and a final settlement, they have decided they can both put the children first and have come up with a plan,” the source reveals. "For both Matt and Annette, there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process. They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward."

There's no word on what Lauer or Roque plan to do once they officially part ways. Rumors of a comeback for Lauerhave been swirling since the spring, with reports growing more and more frequent as the summer wears on but it remains unclear whether he will reenter the public sphere any time soon.