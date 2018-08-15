Fresh off a romantic Italian vacation with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is back to work for the first live show of the NBC talent competition — and she came back with a tan. Or wait — could that glow be baby fever?

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Klum, 45, gamely answered questions about her love life from Extra’s Terri Seymour.

As for Kaulitz, the mother of four insisted he is doing “great!” And that Italian vacation? Also great. “It was a lot of fun. Yeah. I went for two weeks with my kids, with my boyfriend — we had a great time,” Klum said.

When Seymour couldn’t resist commenting on Klum’s post-vacation glow, Klum said, “It’s the heat in here, also" (although Seymour countered, “It’s the love, it’s the love in your life”).

Klum may not have copped to having the glow of someone in love, but she did confirm that her relationship with Kaulitz is “going very good.” So good, in fact, that Klum might even consider expanding her family.

“You never know what, what happens in life, you know?” she said, adding, “Things happen. I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

The same could be said for Klum’s relationship with Kaulitz. The pair, both originally from Germany, were first linked together in early March. Since then, Kaulitz, the guitarist for band Tokio Hotel, has accompanied Klum everywhere from the red carpet to exotic getaways.

During one perhaps prophetic interview prior to meeting Klum, Kaulitz described his dream girl as someone, well, a lot like his current love. “She should be extremely spontaneous and funny. I should be able to have an exciting time with her and well, she should have a nice outfit, nice clothes. One should simply be on the same wavelength and of course I should like her outer appearance,” he said (via IMDb).

Judging by Klum’s openness to the possibility of kids with Kaulitz, maybe they’ve both finally met their match.